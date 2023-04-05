International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 235.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 922,302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Paper by 117.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Argus boosted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of IP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 283,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

