International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.50 Per Share

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

International Personal Finance Price Performance

Shares of IPF opened at GBX 102.47 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.15. International Personal Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 62.77 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 117.44 ($1.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £228.25 million, a PE ratio of 425.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.86) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Personal Finance Company Profile

In other news, insider Katrina Cliffe purchased 40,000 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($54,644.81). Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.