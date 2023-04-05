Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.60

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 84 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.
The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.
Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration (SI), and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.
