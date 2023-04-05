Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $81,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.24. The stock had a trading volume of 402,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,394. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.68. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $498.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.47.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

