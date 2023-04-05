Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $254.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.