Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 410,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 297,628 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $17.95.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

