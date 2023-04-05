Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 44.9% per year over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of IVR stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.64.
IVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
