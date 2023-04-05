Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 44.9% per year over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IVR stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.