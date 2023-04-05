Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Stock Position Decreased by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Santori & Peters Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 39,339 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of PNQI stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.88. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $105.61 and a one year high of $168.18. The company has a market capitalization of $522.00 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

