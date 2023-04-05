Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.81

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 3386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,306,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,035,000.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

