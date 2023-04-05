Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 14.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,949,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,306,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $356.78.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.