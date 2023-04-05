Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.47. The stock had a trading volume of 34,925,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,351,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.94 and its 200 day moving average is $285.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $356.78.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.