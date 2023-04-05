Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

