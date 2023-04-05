Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 9,668 shares.The stock last traded at $292.86 and had previously closed at $292.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 289.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,263,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

