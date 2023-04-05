Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

Shares of VGM stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 598,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 212,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,276 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

