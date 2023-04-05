Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTN stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

