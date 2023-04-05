Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. 434 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.
Investec Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.
About Investec Group
Investec Plc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth and Investment, Private Banking, Group Investments, and Corporate, Investment Banking, and Other. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
