Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April 5th (AA, APD, AUB, CIO, CRTO, CSTR, E, EFC, GEOS, HES)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 5th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hess (NYSE:HES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

