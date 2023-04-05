Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April 5th (AA, APD, AUB, CIO, CRTO, CSTR, E, EFC, GEOS, HES)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 5th:
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hess (NYSE:HES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
