iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Lifted by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

