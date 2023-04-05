iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Raised by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,148 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $69,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after buying an additional 724,511 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 256,852 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 120,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,037,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,231,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,869,631. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

