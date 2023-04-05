iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after buying an additional 948,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after buying an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after buying an additional 102,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $100.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,667. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

