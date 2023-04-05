iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Stock Position Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.34% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDU stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

