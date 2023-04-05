iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stake Cut by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 582.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,038,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980,057 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,233,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after buying an additional 1,746,803 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,248,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,582,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,157,000 after acquiring an additional 657,246 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EWZ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,869,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,737,232. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

