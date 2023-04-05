iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 172,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

