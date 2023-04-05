iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

