iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 155,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 125,448 shares.The stock last traded at $86.50 and had previously closed at $87.04.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

