iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.10

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.10 and last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 2667102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.74.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

