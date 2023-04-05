iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.67

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.67 and last traded at $124.63, with a volume of 1155864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.07.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

