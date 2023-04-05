iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

