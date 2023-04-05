iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 623,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 20.7% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $131,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.93. The stock had a trading volume of 294,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $249.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

