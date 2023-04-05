iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.51. 392,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,977. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.30 and a 200-day moving average of $224.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

