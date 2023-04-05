iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 701,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 693,075 shares.The stock last traded at $20.72 and had previously closed at $20.12.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSG. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,156 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 168,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 16.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 743,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 103,270 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 113,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

