iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 115,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,599,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $111.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,721. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $107.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.