iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stake Raised by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,878,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,405,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,051,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,947,000 after purchasing an additional 265,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 194,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,088. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.70. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

