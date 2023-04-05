iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,407,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,372,000 after buying an additional 9,150,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384,393 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,160,777 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

