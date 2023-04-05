iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93. 140,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 170,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iSun in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iSun by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun in the first quarter worth $104,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iSun in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in iSun during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

