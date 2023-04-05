iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93. 140,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 170,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iSun in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
iSun Trading Down 7.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSun
About iSun
iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.
