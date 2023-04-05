Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Iteris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 178,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iteris by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Iteris by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iteris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.