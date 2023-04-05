Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7,967.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,249 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,812,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,117,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,573 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,535. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

