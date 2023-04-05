Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $953,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTEB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,991. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

