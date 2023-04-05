Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.86). 778,265 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 770,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.87).

Jadestone Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,380.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

