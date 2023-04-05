Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

