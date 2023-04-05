Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 3.2%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 5,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 118,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JANX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JANX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 148,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

