John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HPI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,702. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

