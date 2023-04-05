John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 28th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
HPI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,705. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $19.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.