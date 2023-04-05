John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 28th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

HPI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,705. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 44.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

