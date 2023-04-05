John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HPS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. 2,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,673. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

