John M. Evans Sells 5,161 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,082,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. 808,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,838. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
