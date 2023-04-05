Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.09. 1,827,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,118. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.