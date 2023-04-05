Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 900.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,437 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 20.7% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 169,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $104.73.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

