Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Sells 475 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Marathon Oil by 167.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,776,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,070,000 after buying an additional 2,366,649 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Marathon Oil by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,050,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,067,000 after buying an additional 2,151,137 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. 1,754,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,634,945. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

