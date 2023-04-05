JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Price Target to $15.00

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RGP. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

RGP stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,091.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,006,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 67,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,857 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 175,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

