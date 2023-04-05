JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Up 0.4 %

JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 320.85 ($3.98) on Wednesday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 239.50 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 451.54 ($5.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £266.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 358.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 336.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan China Growth & Income

In other JPMorgan China Growth & Income news, insider Joanne Wong acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £1,796.76 ($2,231.45). In other news, insider Joanne Wong purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £1,796.76 ($2,231.45). Also, insider Aditya Sehgal purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,838.55). Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.